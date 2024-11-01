Maye Musk tells women voters to 'think for yourself' and strive for a better future

Maye Musk, the mother of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, spoke to Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Friday, urging female voters to question how they've been "brainwashed" by the media.

In a previous interview, the dietitian, model and author of "A Woman Makes a Plan" explained how she was a Democrat when she became a U.S. citizen "because they’re the good, kind people who care about America."

But on Friday, she explained the moment she changed sides.

"It would be when Elon bought Twitter, and then the Twitter Files came out, and it was full of government agencies paying Twitter millions of dollars to remove Republicans from Twitter," she recalled. "And I said, ‘That is the most dishonest thing to do, especially as Republicans and Democrats pay the salaries of the government agencies.'"

"There was so much corruption in the Twitter Files that I was horrified, and I said I cannot be part of the Democratic Party because you cannot trust anything," she added.

Ingraham later asked Maye Musk her message to female voters as the election nears, noting "fear-mongering" among the media, particularly about former President Trump.

Maye Musk responded that smart as one might be, anybody could find they have been "brainwashed" by biased media coverage.

"Well, you know, women are intelligent — and I thought I was, too. I have to say I was brainwashed, and so many women are brainwashed," she warned.

She summarized that her message to women would be: "Don't be brainwashed, and think for yourself, and think for a better future."

During one portion of the interview, Ingraham played a clip of Harris running mate Tim Walz condemning Elon Musk and asking what a billionaire like him knows about the hardships Americans face.

"He isn't a pleasant man, he's not very bright, and he's quite silly," Maye Musk said of the Minnesota governor. "And Elon is going to save America with Trump and all the magnificent people on Trump's team, and, you know, really do good things like he did for Tesla, for SpaceX, for Twitter, which is now X. He can make a change. It will be better for America."