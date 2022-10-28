Paul Pelosi San Francisco attack: What to know about violent home invasion

Paul Pelosi, business executive and husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" by someone who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and shouted, "Where is Nancy?" before unleashing the attack on Friday morning, according to officials and sources.

Pelosi, 82, was assaulted just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at the couple's multimillion-dollar San Francisco estate by an attacker armed with a hammer, according to officials and reports. Nancy Pelosi, the highest ranking member of the House, was not present in the home at the time.

"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," Drew Hammill, spokesman for House Speaker Pelosi. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation."

The Associated Press reported Pelosi was severely beaten with a hammer and suffered blunt force injuries. The attacker allegedly shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" a law enforcement source confirmed to Fox News.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and was "expected to make a full recovery," Hamill said.

The United States Capitol Police is working with the FBI and the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) in the investigation, and said Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her security detail at the time of the break-in.

SFPD spokesperson said the city's top police officer would hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. ET Friday. FBI agents could be seen at the home on Friday morning.

Paul Pelosi was most recently in the headlines after he pleaded guilty to DUI charges stemming from a May car crash in California.

Additionally, the couple’s sprawling Pacific Heights home has been the subject of attacks in the past.

Local news station KRON4 reported that vandals targeted the street-side residence in January 2021, when they covered the garage in spray-painted messages. Photos included in the KRON4 report also show what appear to be a pig’s head and fake blood.

"WE WANT EVERYTHING," one of the messages allegedly read.

Dozens of demonstrators showed up to the home in March 2007 to protest the Iraq war, the New York Times reported.

The red brick, four-bedroom, three-bathroom estate covers over 3,330 square feet and is worth an estimated $8.6 million, according to Zillow.

In August, the Sergeant at Arms announced the office would pay up to $10,000 for each member of the U.S. House of Representatives to install personal security systems in their homes, Fox News' Hillary Vaughn previously reported.

The residence is located in an area covered by SFPD’s Northern Station, which saw a 4.3% uptick in total crime for the region year-to-date as of Oct. 23, police records show. Violent crime for the Northern Station was up 5.2% as of Oct. 23, compared to the same time last year.

As of Oct. 23, year-to-date total crime citywide in San Francisco was up by 7.4%, while violent crime was up 7.6%, police statistics show.

