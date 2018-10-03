Michael Lundin

Meet Lily, the ‘ultimate selfie’ drone
With selfies more popular than ever, it’s no coincidence that technology is advancing so that both extreme athletes and the average Joe can take the best self-photos possible. So why not use a drone that follows you to take those hard to get shots? Lily is the new automated camera drone that will help you take photos or video from almost anywhere.
New app The League provides a more selective dating pool
In this age of online dating, finding the right mate or even just a date has gotten more complicated. Enter The League, a new app that lets users search a smaller, more select pool of potential dates. With its tagline "for people who hate dating apps, by people who hate dating apps," developer Amanda Bradford believes a small dating pool is the key to success, as opposed to larger dating sites.