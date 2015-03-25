Passenger Removed From JetBlue Flight at JFK Airport in New York

NEW YORK -- A passenger at John F. Kennedy International Airport has been removed from a Tampa-bound JetBlue flight due to a security concern.

JetBlue spokeswoman Jenny Dervin says the passenger was taken off JetBlue Flight 21. The plane was scheduled to depart JFK at 6:59 p.m. Saturday.

She did not give a reason for the passenger's removal. She says the aircraft has been re-screened and is scheduled to depart for Tampa at about 9:10 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.