South Carolina
Parts of Charleston underwater as Hurricane Ian hits South Carolina

Hurricane Ian's expected landfall coincided with high tide

Associated Press
Many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula were underwater midday Friday and officials reported widespread power outages across the historic city as Hurricane Ian approached.

Officials said power had been knocked out across the city as high winds and sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines pending Ian’s expected landfall just up the South Carolina coast.

The storm's expected landfall coincided with high tide, a circumstance that was forecast to lead to widespread roadway blockages.

Residents use pumps to remove water from around their homes as the effects of Hurricane Ian are felt in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sept. 30, 2022.

Residents use pumps to remove water from around their homes as the effects of Hurricane Ian are felt in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

City officials were out early Friday, clearing storm drains and pumping water away from the historic Battery area along the city’s southern tip, into Charleston Harbor.