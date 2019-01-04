Parents sue over district's policy to arm teachers at school

Parents are going to court to block a Pennsylvania school district from allowing teachers to carry guns in school.

A new lawsuit says that Tamaqua Area School Board members "endangered their community" when they approved a policy to arm teachers and other school employees.

Holly Koscak (KOH-sak) is one of the plaintiffs. Her daughter goes to Tamaqua Area High School. She said Friday that "a teacher's role is to teach," not to serve in the additional role of police officer.

But school board member Nicholas Boyle says an armed force of teachers and other school employees will act as a deterrent.

The teachers union has already filed suit against the district.

Teachers are allowed to carry weapons in several states, including Texas, Missouri and Ohio, while a number of other states are considering it.