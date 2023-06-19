Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Pakistanis on boat that sank off Greece, killing dozens of migrants, were ordered below deck: report

Pakistan arrests three traffickers as hundreds missing in wake of migrant boat disaster

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Pakistani nationals on board a dilapidated fishing trawler that sank off the coast of Greece last week, killing at least 78 migrants, were forced below deck unlike passengers of other nationalities, survivors reportedly said. 

Some of the 108 who were rescued following the disaster Wednesday are now speaking out as Pakistani police have announced the arrest of three traffickers in connection to the sinking. 

"All the people involved in this tragedy will be brought to justice," Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said in a statement. The country is observing a day of mourning on Monday, with flags flying at half-staff. 

The vessel was carrying as many as 750 people, including scores of Pakistanis, when it sank in international waters. A search-and-rescue operation has since been underway. 

RESCUE SHIPS SEARCH FOR HUNDREDS OF MIGRANTS OFF COAST OF GREECE FOLLOWING SHIPWRECK 

Migrant boat sinks near Greece

This undated handout image provided by Greece's coast guard on Wednesday, June14, 2023, shows scores of people covering practically every free stretch of deck on a battered fishing boat that later capsized and sank off southern Greece. (Hellenic Coast Guard/AP)

Desperate for a better life, many Pakistanis pay up to $8,000 to traffickers to smuggle them to Europe through Iran, Libya and Turkey, according to The Associated Press. 

Survivors who spoke to first responders said Pakistani passengers on board the trawler were forced below deck while people of other nationalities were allowed on the top deck, where they had greater chances of surviving in the event of a disaster, The Guardian reported. 

The news organization, citing Pakistani media, also said around 300 Pakistanis are feared to have died in the sinking, while the country’s ministry of foreign affairs said only 12 Pakistanis have been counted so far among the survivors. 

GREEK COAST GUARD DEFENDS ITS RESPONSE TO SHIPWRECK 

Greece migrant boat sinking survivors sleep in warehouse

Survivors of the shipwreck sleep at a warehouse at the port in Kalamata, about 150 miles southwest of Athens, Greece, on June 14. (AP/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Conditions on board the ship were so dire before the sinking that six people died after it ran out of fresh water, The Guardian also reported. 

"We started the journey at dawn on Friday. Around 700 of us were on board," one migrant reportedly told investigators looking into the disaster. "We were traveling for three days and then the engine failed." 

The ship sank off the Peloponnese peninsula in southern Greece. 

In Greece on Monday, a court postponed a hearing for nine Egyptian men being held there over accusations of being migrant smugglers involved in the sinking of the ship. 

Migrant from Syria embraces brother after surviving sinking of boat

Syrian survivor Fedi, 18, right, one of the people who were rescued from the Aegean Sea after their fishing boat crammed with migrants sank, reacts as he reunites with his brother Mohammad, who came from Italy to meet him, at the port of Kalamata, Greece, on Friday, June 16. (John Liakos/InTime News via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The court in Kalamata pushed back the hearing to let the suspects and their lawyers review testimony provided over the weekend by nine Syrian and Pakistani survivors, according to the AP.

The news agency reported that the Egyptians were identified as members of a smuggling ring by some of the survivors, and face charges of participating in a criminal organization, causing a shipwreck, and endangering lives. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.