Pennsylvania
Published

PA farmhouse fire kills 4, 1 person still missing

4 dead and 1 still missing in PA farmhouse fire

Associated Press
Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The blaze was not reported extinguished until about 4 a.m. Friday.

Coroner John Libonati said Monday that the remains of four people — a man and a woman and two juveniles, a boy and a girl — were recovered from the fire. The identities of the victims are to be confirmed through medical records. Another person reported missing is still being sought, he said.

One person is still missing from a multi-story farmhouse that caught fire and killed four others.

State police and a fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.

