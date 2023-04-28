Chicago suburb students seen chasing cow on sidewalk after 'senior prank' goes wrong

A cow that was brought to a high school near Chicago as part of a senior prank and later escaped was captured by law enforcement on Thursday.

A video taken in an Illinois neighborhood by Roger Plummer showed the brown bovine running down a sidewalk.

A group of boys is shown chasing after the animal.

Niles Police Chief Luis C. Tigera said they had responded to Northridge Preparatory School just before 3 a.m. EST based on a report of "suspicious subjects in the area."

Authorities encouraged residents and visitors to avoid the area until the cow was secured.

An investigation later revealed that the animals involved in the incident were purchased using Craigslist, including a pig bought near Dixon.

The cow was purchased near Winneconne, Wisconsin, and chickens belonging to a student were also brought to the school.

"Wagner Farms was unable to take possession of the cow, so it will be transferred to Hooved Animals Humane Society in Woodstock, Illinois," the police said in a press release.

"She's alert. She’s obviously cautious and keeps her eye on you, but she is settling in and eating," Cynthia Glensgard, the executive director of Hooved Animal Humane Society, told Fox 32.

While school administration refused to pursue any criminal charges, Northridge Preparatory School administration is conducting an internal investigation regarding those involved.

The school is managing cleanup and removal of any animals within school property.

Students involved in the incident were issued Village of Niles ordinance citations with mandatory appearance in the Niles Ajuducation Court, including curfew violation, disorderly conduct, animal feces accumulation that was not permitted and a prohibited animal species.

Northridge Preparatory school – an "independent school for young men in grades 6-12" – apologized to the local community for an inconvenience caused by the incident and said it appreciated the work of city and law enforcement officials.

"This morning a prank went awry when a group of our seniors lost control of a cow they intended to put in a corral they built in front of the school. Unfortunately, the animal escaped, resulting in the cow roaming the community," the school said. "The senior class is in the process of contacting the police department, city officials and local residents to apologize for this incident."