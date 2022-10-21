Oxford school shooting: Ethan Crumbley expected to plead guilty, prosecutors say

Ethan Crumbley, the Michigan 16-year-old accused of gunning down four Oxford High School students and injuring seven others in a November 2021 shooting, is expected to plead guilty, according to Oakland County prosecutors.

Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting, initially pleaded not guilty in January.

"We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism, and the prosecutor has notified the victims," David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County, told The Associated Press.

The 16-year-old, who is due in court for a pretrial hearing on Monday, faces a total of 24 charges, including murder and terrorism charges. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, also face four counts of involuntary manslaughter each.

Prosecutors argue that the couple should be held responsible for the shooting because they had bought Ethan a gun on Black Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. In a motion filed earlier this year, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald referenced a social media post from Jennifer Crumbley in which she said that the parents had purchased the pistol as a Christmas gift for their son.

"He didn't just snap," McDonald wrote in a Sept. 9 motion to admit evidence, "he followed a pathway paved for him by prior shooters, and enabled by these defendants."

McDonald and others have pointed to evidence alleging that Crumbley drew disturbing images in school, searched for ammunition on his phone during class and displayed other signs of concern that went largely ignored by school administrators, according to attorney Ven Johnson, who has filed lawsuits on behalf of the families of victims who died in the shooting.

The deceased victims of the school shooting include 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, and 17-year-olds Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling.

Neither Crumbley's defense attorney, Paulette Loftin, nor the Oakland County prosecutor's office immediately responded to inquiries from Fox News Digital.