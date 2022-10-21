Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Oxford school shooting: Ethan Crumbley expected to plead guilty, prosecutors say

Ethan Crumbley, 16, is due in court for a pretrial hearing on Monday and faces a total of 24 charges

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Parents of Oxford High School shooting victims file lawsuit against Crumbleys, school staff Video

Parents of Oxford High School shooting victims file lawsuit against Crumbleys, school staff

The parents of several Oxford High School students, including deceased Tate Myre, have filed a lawsuit against shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, his parents and school staff.

Ethan Crumbley, the Michigan 16-year-old accused of gunning down four Oxford High School students and injuring seven others in a November 2021 shooting, is expected to plead guilty, according to Oakland County prosecutors. 

Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting, initially pleaded not guilty in January. 

"We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism, and the prosecutor has notified the victims," David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County, told The Associated Press.

The 16-year-old, who is due in court for a pretrial hearing on Monday, faces a total of 24 charges, including murder and terrorism charges. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, also face four counts of involuntary manslaughter each.

OXFORD HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING VICTIMS' ATTORNEY ALLEGES ARMED GUARD THOUGHT SHOOTING WAS A DRILL: ‘GOOD MAKEUP’

  • Oxford school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley
    Image 1 of 3

    Ethan Crumbley, charged with first-degree murder in a high school shooting, poses in a jail booking photograph. (REUTERS)

  • Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac
    Image 2 of 3

    Ethan Crumbley is charged with the fatal shooting of four fellow students and the wounding of seven others, including a teacher, on Nov. 30, 2021. (David Guralnick / POOL via The Detroit News via AP)

  • This undated combination of photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows James Crumbley, left, and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley,
    Image 3 of 3

    James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each in connection to the November 2021 shooting. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Prosecutors argue that the couple should be held responsible for the shooting because they had bought Ethan a gun on Black Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. In a motion filed earlier this year, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald referenced a social media post from Jennifer Crumbley in which she said that the parents had purchased the pistol as a Christmas gift for their son.

MICHIGAN SCHOOL SHOOTING: ETHAN CRUMBLEY'S MOTHER TEXTED HIM ‘DON’T DO IT,' PROSECUTORS SAY

"He didn't just snap," McDonald wrote in a Sept. 9 motion to admit evidence, "he followed a pathway paved for him by prior shooters, and enabled by these defendants."

The four deceased victims of the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting at Oxford High School are 17-year-old Justin Shilling, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.

The four deceased victims of the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting at Oxford High School are 17-year-old Justin Shilling, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

McDonald and others have pointed to evidence alleging that Crumbley drew disturbing images in school, searched for ammunition on his phone during class and displayed other signs of concern that went largely ignored by school administrators, according to attorney Ven Johnson, who has filed lawsuits on behalf of the families of victims who died in the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The deceased victims of the school shooting include 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, and 17-year-olds Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling.

Neither Crumbley's defense attorney, Paulette Loftin, nor the Oakland County prosecutor's office immediately responded to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.