Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Orlando police offer $1,000 reward for puppy stolen from pet store

Suspect in custody, $1,000 reward offered for information on dog's whereabouts

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Orlando police are searching for a now 8-month old puppy stolen from a pet store last summer.

The English bulldog puppy was reportedly taken from Petland on South Semoran Boulevard in July 2021.

English bulldog puppy that was stolen from an Orlando, Florida, pet store.

English bulldog puppy that was stolen from an Orlando, Florida, pet store. (Orlando Police Department)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ GETS PASS FROM MAINSTREAM MEDIA AFTER GOING MASKLESS AT PACKED FLORIDA BAR

Police say they have the suspect who stole the animal but have yet to find the puppy. They are now offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information.

"Please pay close attention to the identifying marks on the pup and help us close this case," police tweeted on Sunday.

FLORIDA UNIVERSITY COMMITS TO IN-PERSON LEARNING AMID OMICRON AS OTHERS SHIFT TO REMOTE CLASSES

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you have seen the dog, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. Follow her on Twitter: @PilarFOXNews.

Your Money