Oregon police warn of 'explosive' hand grenades washing up on beach

Police in Newport, Oregon, issued a warning on Wednesday after what appeared to be several hand grenades washed ashore on a beach.

Officers responded on Tuesday to multiple reports of explosives washing up on the beach in the Newport area between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate Beach, the Newport Police Department said.

Three separate devices were discovered with labels attached to them that read: "Warning Explosive."

The labels stated that each of the devices was a Simulator Hand Grenade M116A1. This type of device is used to simulate battlefield noises and effects during training.

The Oregon State Police Bomb Squad responded and seized the devices.

Authorities warned the public not to handle or attempt to move such a device if found and instead to call 911.

Newport is located about 95 miles northwest of Eugene, Oregon.