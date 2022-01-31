Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon
Published

Salem Airport plane crash kills two people

Plane had been trying to land at Oregon airport when it crashed

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Federal authorities were investigating the crash of a small plane near the end of the runway at the Salem airport in Oregon that killed two people.

Representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were at the airport on Sunday investigating the crash that killed Daniel McKenna, 66, and Cynthia McKenna, 61, of Boring, Oregon on Saturday, Salem police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Witnesses said the plane, which the NTSB said was a Beech K35, had been trying to land when it crashed, according to a statement from Salem police. Both the victims were declared dead at the scene.

Your Money