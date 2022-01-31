Salem Airport plane crash kills two people

Federal authorities were investigating the crash of a small plane near the end of the runway at the Salem airport in Oregon that killed two people.

Representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were at the airport on Sunday investigating the crash that killed Daniel McKenna, 66, and Cynthia McKenna, 61, of Boring, Oregon on Saturday, Salem police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Witnesses said the plane, which the NTSB said was a Beech K35, had been trying to land when it crashed, according to a statement from Salem police. Both the victims were declared dead at the scene.