Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon
Published

Oregon man who was shot with a stun gun while standing in creek sues police

OA man was hospitalized for concussion and lung damage after falling on a rock after police tasing

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal civil rights lawsuit alleges two southern Oregon police officers used excessive force against a man who fled from a vehicle stop and was shot with a Taser while standing in a creek.

The lawsuit says two Eagle Point officers fired their stun guns at Jonathon J. Wolf on June 21, 2021, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The suit says that caused him to fall in the water and hit his head on a rock, knocking him unconscious.

Police initially had stopped a car in which Wolf was riding. Wolf ran as police tried to arrest him on a parole violation warrant.

NYC MAYOR DE BLASIO APOLOGIZES FOR POLICE DEPARTMENT'S 'EXCESSIVE FORCE' DURING GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

The suit alleges the officers should have known that Wolf’s position standing in a creek with a rocky bottom would lead to injury when a Taser was used.

Aaron Prunty, Eagle Point’s city administrator, said he hadn’t read the suit and couldn’t comment.

An Oregon man was shot with a stun gun and is now suing the officers who shot him.

An Oregon man was shot with a stun gun and is now suing the officers who shot him.

Attorney David J. Linthorst said that Wolf floated face down in the water for at least a minute before officers could get to him.

Wolf, 33, was hospitalized for a concussion and lung damage, Linthorst said.

The suit, filed this week in federal court in Medford, seeks unspecified damages for Wolf’s injuries, medical costs and his pain and suffering.

MAJORITY SAY POLICE MORE LIKELY TO USE EXCESSIVE FORCE ON BLACK SUSPECTS: POLL

Wolf's "mere flight" from an officer wasn’t sufficient justification to use a Taser to stop him, Linthorst argues.