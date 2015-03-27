Oregon man arrested after allegedly stealing ladder, then trying to sell one to theft victim

An Oregon man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a ladder from a man and then called him later to sell him a ladder.

Washington County sheriff's deputies say Kevin Gilman faces theft and burglary charges after a man reported seeing him with a stolen ladder last month and detained him until deputies arrived.

Shortly after his release from jail, Gilman allegedly called the man asking if he was interested in purchasing a ladder. The man called authorities again.

Deputies say Gilman apparently did not realize it was the same person who had assisted in his first arrest.