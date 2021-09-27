Oregon man breaks into Portland home, threatens police with sword and ax: authorities

An Oregon man was arrested Saturday after breaking into a Portland home and threatening responding officers with a sword and ax, authorities said.

Officers responded to the home around 4:40 p.m. after neighbors reported a man trying to open its doors and windows while carrying a sword and a knife, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Chance T. Haylett, was inside the home when officers arrived and set up a perimeter, police said. When Haylett spotted the officers outside, police said he "he became combative, charging out the back toward officers on the perimeter while carrying a sword."

While an officer fired a less-lethal foam-tip projectile at the suspect to keep him at a distance, police said he continued to threaten officers with the sword. Police said he also threw an ax and knives at officers.

Officers deployed a second foam round and used de-escalation tactics to convince the suspect to drop the weapons and surrender, according to the PPB.

Haylett, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation, was found in possession of 15 weapons, including a sword, ax, several knives and a slingshot, police said.

No residents were home at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

Haylett was released from the hospital and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on multiple charges, including first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree criminal mischief, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon.