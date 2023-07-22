Expand / Collapse search
Oregon
Published

Oregon hospital on lockdown after reports of shooting, suspect fled scene

Portland's mayor is urging people in the area to 'stay alert.'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Oregon police respond to reports of 'shots fired' at local hospital

Oregon police respond to reports of 'shots fired' at local hospital

Portland police are searching for a suspect after reports of a shooting at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Oregon on Saturday, July 22. Credit: KPTV

Oregon police are searching for a suspect after reports of a shooting Saturday morning at a hospital in Portland, Fox News Digital has learned.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted that officers were responding to "shots fired" Saturday around 11:20 a.m. PDT at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital.

Shooting scene in Portland

Police are actively searching for the suspect who they believe left the hospital.  (KPTV )

Police confirmed in a press release that the suspect had fled the scene and the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) is responding to the surrounding areas.

The hospital remains in lockdown as police search for the suspect.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler shared in a Twitter post urging people in the area to "stay alert until further notice."

At 12:15 p.m. PDT, Portland Fire & Rescue said its involvement in the incident was over.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.