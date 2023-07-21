Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Timberview High School shooter found guilty of attempted capital murder

Timothy Simpkins pulled a gun following a fight with a classmate and wounded 3 people

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
A teenager who shot and wounded three people at a Texas high school was found guilty of attempted capital murder. 

A jury found suspect Timothy Simpkins guilty on Thursday at a court in Tarrant County. 

The charges relate to an altercation that took place in 2021, when Simpkins was an 18-year-old student at Timberview High School in Arlington. 

Timothy Simpkins

Photo of Timothy Simpkins when he was 18 years old. Simpkins was found guilty of attempted capital murder on Thursday. In 2021, Simpkins pulled a gun following a fight with a classmate and opened fire. The gunshots wounded the classmate, another student, and a teacher. Another educator was injured in the ensuing chaos. (Arlington Police Department)

Simpkins drew a .45-caliber handgun during a fight with then-15-year-old classmate Zac Selby and opened fire.

The gunfire critically injured Selby. Additionally, a teacher was hit, and another student was grazed by a bullet. In the ensuing chaos, a pregnant teacher was also reportedly injured.

Simpkins then fled the scene in a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger. 

People gather on a road leading to Timberview High School after a shooting at the school in south Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Simpkins turned himself in following an hourslong manhunt, and Arlington police released him after he posted a $75,000 bond.

The jury deliberations took approximately nine hours to reach the guilty verdict, according to local reports.

Families depart the Mansfield ISD Center For The Performing Arts Center, where families were reunited with Timberview High School students following the shooting.

Simpkins' family claimed he acted in self-defense, saying Selby had bullied him — but Selby’s family has refuted the accusation.

Footage of the fight reportedly "shocked" the Selby family.

"We’ve seen the video ourselves," Kathy Selby, the victim's grandmother, told FOX 4 News. "We were shocked to see the video because we’ve never ever seen him that way before. I've never seen him fight with even his sister or his older brother. He’s a mild-mannered, soft-spoken child." 

Fox News Digital's Peter Aitken, Stephen Sorace, and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com