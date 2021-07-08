Oregon's heat wave death toll reaches 116 in 'mass casualty' event

Oregon's death toll from the Pacific Northwest heat wave that killed hundreds in the region has risen to 116.

In an update from the state medical examiner, nine additional deaths were reported.

The youngest victim of what county officials have referred to as a "mass casualty event," was 37 and the oldest was 97.

Temperatures in Portland hit 112 degrees Fahrenheit Sunday, smashing the all-time record of 108 degrees, set just a day earlier.

Many of the victims were found alone in homes without air conditioning. The majority of Oregon deaths occurred in Portland's Multnomah County.

In a Tuesday statement, the county said that final accounting for deaths in the region between June 25 and June 30 and toxicology reports "could take months," noting that on June 28 the Multnomah County Medical Examiner Program responded to four times the typical number of deaths.

"As of Tuesday, July 6, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner Program has identified 67 deaths in which the suspected cause of death is hyperthermia. Of those, 40 have been formally ruled hyperthermia deaths. The people who died ranged in age from 44 to 97; with an average age of 68," the county said.

In response, Multnomah County’s Emergency Management, Health Department and County Human Services and other staff will conduct an after-action report to "more effectively target resources in future events" and update County Extreme Heat Standard Operating procedure as needed.

"The County will also be looking at state and federal interventions going forward," the county pledged.

Gov. Kate Brown also directed agencies to study how Oregon can improve its response to record-breaking heat and directed Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) to enact emergency rules to protect the state's workers.

"I am concerned that our recent record-breaking heat wave in the Willamette Valley is a harbinger of what’s to come. Even with the immense resources directed to preparing communities for the excessive heat, it is critical that we need to be better prepared, flexible and resilient," Brown said in a statement. "At the same time, we must center the voices of historically underserved communities in our emergency planning efforts to make sure we’re meeting all community members where they are."

The governor vowed to meet with agency heads, county leaders, Oregon’s Medicaid Coordinated Care Organizations and impacted communities over the next several weeks in addition to directing state agencies to complete an after-action review.

On Wednesday, Brown said she had met with OEM Director Andrew Phelps and directed the agency to "expedite their review process" in assessing state and local response efforts.

"We must do everything we can to be better prepared for these types of weather events by making sure vulnerable Oregonians are connected to information and available resources, and that all Oregonians are prepared for severe weather events," she wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

