Oregon
Published

Oregon drug trafficking ring busted with nearly half a million in cash, 20 pounds of narcotics: authorities

Oregon drugs seizure included meth, cocaine, fentanyl powder and 52,000 M30 pills

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A suspected drug trafficking ring operating across multiple counties around Portland, Oregon, was busted on Wednesday, with police seizing nearly half a million dollars in cash, multiple guns and 20 pounds of narcotics, authorities said.

Investigators with the Washington County Westside Interagency Narcotics unit simultaneously executed eight search warrants at locations in Washington, Clackamas and Multnomah Counties at around 7 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

In total, authorities said the investigators seized $420,761 in cash, three pistols and three rifles, two pounds of heroin, two pounds of fentanyl powder, five pounds of methamphetamine, 12.7 grams of cocaine and 11.5 pounds of M30 pills. The pills totaled at more than 52,000.

Authorities seized two pounds of heroin, two pounds of fentanyl powder, five pounds of methamphetamine, 12.7 grams of cocaine and 11.5 pounds of M30 pills, which totaled at more than 52,000 pills.

Authorities seized two pounds of heroin, two pounds of fentanyl powder, five pounds of methamphetamine, 12.7 grams of cocaine and 11.5 pounds of M30 pills, which totaled at more than 52,000 pills. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities seized three rifles and $420,761 in cash across multiple locations in Washington, Clackamas and Multnomah Counties.

Authorities seized three rifles and $420,761 in cash across multiple locations in Washington, Clackamas and Multnomah Counties. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities made one arrest and expected more to follow.

Authorities made one arrest and expected more to follow. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

The bust comes after a months-long investigation into the suspected drug ring operating in the Portland metropolitan area.

While one arrest was made, authorities said more are expected. The sheriff’s office did not release the names of any suspects due to the ongoing investigation.