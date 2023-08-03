Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon
Published

Oregon county lost $1 billion in 2020 as residents fled crime, homelessness: 'It's like Portland died'

Portland lost 6th-most residents in United States over past year

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
‘We’re on our own’: Oregon woman says homeless man knocked her unconscious Video

‘We’re on our own’: Oregon woman says homeless man knocked her unconscious

A Portland doctor knocked unconscious while walking in the city says her attack highlights ongoing problems with homelessness, mental illness and police shortages.

Multnomah County, where Portland, Oregon, is located, reportedly lost more than $1 billion in income between 2020 and 2021 as a result of residents fleeing the state amid surging crime, homelessness and safety concerns.

Data analysis conducted by Oregon Live showed that 14,257 tax filers and their dependents left Multnomah County during the first year of the pandemic in 2020 and took a record $1 billion of income with them.

The data showed that higher earners were more likely to leave since their jobs could be done remotely during coronavirus shutdowns and the average income of people leaving was 14% higher than people who left the year before. 

Before 2020, Portland had experienced 15 consecutive years of growth, Fox 12 Oregon reported.

CRIME TURNED PORTLAND INTO ‘HOLLOWED OUT SHELL.’ ITS NEIGHBORS ARE TRYING TO KEEP IT FROM HAPPENING TO THEM

tent on street with chain link fence in background

The homeless crisis in Portland has continued to spiral out of control and several Portland business owners have sounded the alarm about the issue and the crime associated with it. (Hannah Ray Lambert/Fox News Digital)

The 2020 exodus came at the same time that crime in Portland began spiking and the city broke its homicide record in 2021 and then again in 2022. 

In addition, the homeless crisis in Portland has continued to spiral out of control and several Portland business owners have sounded the alarm about the issue and the crime associated with it.

"Our city is in peril," Portland business owner Katherine Sealy told Fox News Digital in December. "Small businesses [and large] cannot sustain doing business in our city’s current state. We have no protection or recourse against the criminal behavior that goes unpunished."

PORTLAND RESIDENT SOUNDS ALARM OVER CITY'S 'SAFE REST VILLAGE' PROGRAM: AREA OF 'ORGANIZED CRIME AND DRUGS'

homeless tents in front of bridge

Tents cover an open space near the Steel Bridge in Portland, Oregon, on July 7, 2023. (Hannah Ray Lambert/Fox News Digital)

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office reported a 50% increase in homelessness from 2019 to 2022.

The flood of residents leaving Portland appears to have continued since the pandemic as Portland lost 8,308 people from July 2021 to July 2022. Census data shows that Portland lost the sixth-most residents in the country over the past year, Fox 12 Oregon reported.

"It’s like Portland died," longtime Portland resident Larry May told Fox 12 Oregon in May.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Portland, Oregon skyline

This view shows downtown Portland, Oregon. (George Rose/Getty Images)

Wheeler’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.