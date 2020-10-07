Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Orange County father kills kids before taking his own life: police

Police are calling the slayings a murder-suicide

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7

A man fatally stabbed his two young daughters in their Southern California home before taking his own life with the same blade, authorities said Wednesday

Police in Placentia, a bedroom community located in Orange County, were called just after 12:30 a.m. to the home when they found a man lying in a front yard across the street.

Inside the home, officers found two children bleeding. They were later declared dead at the residence. Two other people were inside and found unharmed, police said.

The man was declared dead on the street.

The ages of the children and their relationship to the other two people found inside the home were not disclosed. The name of the suspect was not released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Calls and messages to the Placentia Police Department from Fox News were not returned. No other suspects were being sought, police said.

Trending in US