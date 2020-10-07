Orange County father kills kids before taking his own life: police

A man fatally stabbed his two young daughters in their Southern California home before taking his own life with the same blade, authorities said Wednesday

Police in Placentia, a bedroom community located in Orange County, were called just after 12:30 a.m. to the home when they found a man lying in a front yard across the street.

Inside the home, officers found two children bleeding. They were later declared dead at the residence. Two other people were inside and found unharmed, police said.

The man was declared dead on the street.

The ages of the children and their relationship to the other two people found inside the home were not disclosed. The name of the suspect was not released.

Calls and messages to the Placentia Police Department from Fox News were not returned. No other suspects were being sought, police said.