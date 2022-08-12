OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney agrees to return to Miami on murder charge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney waived extradition Thursday and agreed to return to Florida to face a murder charge for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death with a kitchen knife nearly four months ago.

Clenney, 26, was arrested on a warrant in Hawaii on Wednesday and appeared in Hilo Circuit Court late Thursday, where a judge ordered her held without bail for the slaying of Christian Obumseli, Deputy Prosecutor Attorney Kelden Waltjen told Fox News Digital.

The Miami-Dade Police Department will have to pick up Clenney, who is being held at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center, Waltjen said.

Frank Prieto, an attorney for the Instagram star-turned-alleged killer, said she was on the Big Island attending a rehabilitation program for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder when local police slapped her in cuffs.

Authorities announced the second-degree murder charge against Clenney at a press conference Thursday, calling Obumseli a "victim of domestic violence."

Clenney allegedly plunged a knife 3 ½ inches into Obumseli's chest, puncturing his subclavian artery, during an argument April 3 at their luxury high-rise apartment in Miami.

Video of Clenney handcuffed in a black bra and soaked in blood on the balcony of their apartment shortly after the killing went viral. She was spotted at a hotel bar days later getting drinks with her father.

Prieto has repeatedly called Obumseli the abuser in their two-year relationship and said that Clenney acted in self-defense when she killed her lover – a claim police initially credited.

Under mounting pressure from the victim's family and their attorney Larry Handfield, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office launched a fresh investigation into the tragic slaying and determined that Clenney was the aggressor.

Elevator surveillance video from their building shows Clenney assault Obumseli on Feb. 21, 2022, repeatedly punching him and pulling his hair – two months before his death.

The volatile couple frequently fought, and police had responded to domestic incidents at the three-bedroom apartment on numerous occasions, officials said.

More than one year before the alleged murder, Clenney was arrested in Las Vegas for hurling a glass toward Obumseli, according to a police report obtained by Fox News Digital.

The couple was staying at the five-star Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas when they got into a spat in July 2021. Obumseli slept on the coach and Clenney allegedly tried to wake him at 5 a.m. to join her in the bed – but he refused, the report says.

She threw a glass at him that barely missed his head then called security to boot him from the room, according to police.

"Courtney said that she has thrown items at him in the past like plates and glasses as well," the officer wrote in the report. "Courtney said that Christian did not hit, spit, push, pull her hair or hurt her."

She was booked on one count of domestic battery. The outcome of the case wasn't immediately clear.

Clenney, who has 2 million followers on Instagram, also has a warrant out for her arrest in her hometown of Austin, Texas, after she failed to show up for a routine court appearance in a DUI case, court records show.

The slain man's brother, Jeff Obumseli, wrote on Instagram shortly after the alleged murder that Clenney was "being treated differently because of her privilege as a wealthy white woman."