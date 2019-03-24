One dead, three injured after shooting in downtown San Francisco, police say

A shooting in San Francisco's Fillmore neighborhood on Saturday night has left one person dead and at least three more injured, one critically, police say.

Authorities arrived on the scene at the Fillmore Heritage Center on the city's popular Eddy Street around 8:40 p.m., and found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other three were rushed to the hospital, with one suffering life-threatening injuries, ABC 7 reports.

Video taken from the scene indicated that the suspected shooter fled in a black Cadillac, and was possibly still armed. Footage showed ambulances and police cars blocking off the intersection of Eddy Street and Fillmore Street.

OFF-DUTY CHICAGO COP SHOT DEAD WHILE SITTING IN PARKED VEHICLE, ANOTHER MAN CRITICALLY INJURED

PENNSYLVANIA JURY CLEARS WHITE COP IN FATAL SHOOTING OF BLACK TEEN; DEFENSE ATTORNEY'S OFFICE STRUCK BY BULLETS

The Fillmore Heritage Center was opened as a community restoration project at the city's iconic jazz club Yoshi's, and hosts various events on a near-daily basis. On the morning of the shooting, an event took place titled "400 Years of African American History Children's Story Telling Hour."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An investigation is ongoing as this story develops, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411. Individuals wanting to remain anonymous have the opportunity to do so.