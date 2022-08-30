Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

One child dead, 1 hurt in overnight shooting in Tampa: police

Tampa 5-year-old pronounced dead at hospital, 8-year-old in critical condition

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
One child is dead and another is injured following an overnight shooting in Tampa, Florida. 

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The address provided is a townhome community, just north of the University of South Florida's Tampa campus. 

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found two injured children, ages 5 and 8. Both were taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The 5-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the 8-year-old was admitted in critical condition, deputies last reported. 

Deputies say everyone involved in the incident is accounted for, and the investigations remain ongoing. 

No further information was immediately available at the time of publication, including whether anyone is in custody. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.