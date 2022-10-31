Expand / Collapse search
Nebraska
Published

Omaha police shoot, kill man who refused to drop gun during confrontation

No NE officers were hurt in the shooting incident

Associated Press
Omaha police shot and killed a man who authorities say refused to drop a gun during a confrontation with officers early Sunday.

Officers were called to the neighborhood near 30th and Marcy streets shortly after 3 a.m. because a man was reported shooting a gun outside a home.

Omaha police said when officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man sitting inside an SUV with a gun in his hand.

Police said officers ordered Jeramyah Wilson to drop the gun for about six minutes, but he refused. Then police said Wilson made a "brisk movement" toward the passenger side of the vehicle where an officer was behind cover. Two officers fired at Wilson.

Omaha police shot and killed a man who refused to drop his gun during a confrontation.

CPR was performed on Wilson who was taken to a hospital where he died.

No officers were hurt in the incident.