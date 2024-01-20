Oklahoma woman shoots and kills man who broke into her home: Police

An Oklahoma woman shot and killed a man who had broken into her apartment in the town of Bartlesville, according to police.

The woman told Bartlesville Police she did not know the suspect, identified as a 23-year-old man.

Police said the woman called 911 on the morning of Jan. 12 and reported that someone was breaking into her apartment in the 1800 block of South Keeler Avenue. While officers were on the way, the woman said she had shot the intruder.

According to police, the woman was justified in using deadly force to protect herself inside her home. Police said they interviewed the woman and released her.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the man at the threshold of the residence with a gunshot wound, and they administered aid until emergency medical personnel arrived, police wrote on Facebook. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

"It's very unfortunate, and we’re glad no one else was hurt in the process," Police Captain Daniel Elkins told News on 6. "The homeowner felt like they had to do what was necessary, and that's ultimately their choice."

Neighbors told News on 6 they were most surprised by the incident happening in broad daylight when families were getting ready for work and school.

"With that happening just right here, you never know when a stray bullet or something could go on," one neighbor said. "You know there's things that happen, but you just don’t really think it’s going to happen so close to home."

"Because I think, what if in that moment, I'm getting my child out the door for school and somebody just comes right through," the neighbor added. "And in that moment, what do I do?"

The neighbor said she is glad the homeowner was able to defend herself and hopes other burglars will think twice before breaking into someone's home.

"You live in a place, and you think 'oh, we’re safe here,' 'It's fine.' But the world is just getting more and more crazy every day," she said.