Oklahoma suspect arrested for allegedly stomping on 71-year-old woman's face: police

An Oklahoma suspect is accused of stomping on a 71-year-old woman's face after she reportedly said something "he did not like," according to police.

Donovan Anderson was charged with aggravated assault and battery on an elderly person after the Thursday incident, which took place at around 5:45 p.m.

Tulsa police officers responded to reports of an older adult woman being attacked near 21st and Sheridan streets. A lieutenant found the injured woman, who was being cared for by multiple witnesses.

"The Lieutenant found the 71-year-old victim with severe facial, head, and body injuries," Tulsa Police Department explained in a statement. "The woman had shoe tread prints on her face and was unable to speak."

OKLAHOMA SENATE BUCKS STITT VETO, VOTES TO EXTEND TRIBAL COMPACTS FOR ANOTHER YEAR

Witnesses told police that they saw Anderson kicking and punching the victim, in addition to stomping on her. Authorities acted quickly to spot the suspect a few blocks from the scene.

When officers asked Anderson what happened, the suspect admitted to the assault and claimed that the woman said "something wrong to him."

OKLAHOMA AG INTERVENES IN GAMBLING DISPUTE BETWEEN GOV. STITT, NATIVE TRIBES

"Donovan Anderson said he beat the woman because she said something wrong to him that he did not like," the police's statement added. "We believe the victim had just gotten off the bus and was walking to her house when the attack happened."

The victim, who is expected to live, was taken to a local hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tulsa Police Department is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.