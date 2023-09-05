Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Oklahoma suspect allegedly solicited $30K from Hurricane Ian victim, fled Florida: police

Key reportedly fled after securing the huge payment

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Oklahoma man was arrested after allegedly stealing $30,000 from a Florida homeowner while he posed as a licensed contractor, police say.

Michael Shannon Key was charged with unlicensed contracting during a state of emergency and grand theft. He is accused of stealing money from at least one resident of Fort Myers, Florida, after Hurricane Ian last year.

Fort Myers Police Department says that Key solicited mold removal services to local residents without proper state licensing. The suspect arrived in the city shortly after the hurricane.

Key also allegedly fled to his home state after he was given a huge payment.

OKLAHOMA TEENAGER KILLED IN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME SHOOTING, MULTIPLE OTHERS WOUNDED

Michael Shannon Key mugshot

Michael Shannon Key was charged with unlicensed contracting during a state of emergency and grand theft.  (Fort Myers Police Department)

"Key took a thirty-thousand-dollar payment from at least one resident of Fort Myers to fix their hurricane-flood-damaged home, then fled the state to his hometown [sic] of Oklahoma," Fort Myers Police Department said in a statement.

"Key has a record of unlicensed contracting, fraud, and embezzlement," police added.

MULTIPLE VICTIMS IN SHOOTING AT OKLAHOMA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME: POLICE

Hurricane-Idalia

Fort Myers Beach in Florida sustains floodwaters from Hurricane Idalia as the storm makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and prepares to make landfall in Florida’s northern peninsula, Aug. 29, 2023. (Dane Owens)

Key was arrested and booked into Tulsa County Jail. He will eventually be extradited to Lee County, Florida.

Police are searching for anyone who may have been victimized by Key or who have paid him for a contracted service. Authorities ask anyone with relevant information to call them at 239-321-7700.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fort Meyers Police Department exteriors

Fort Meyers Police Department is actively investigating the incident. (Fort Meyers Police Department)

Fort Meyers Police Department is actively investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time.