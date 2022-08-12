Oklahoma sheriff's deputy grazed by bullet during welfare check, has nonlife-threatening injuries
The Grady County, Oklahoma, deputy was grazed by a bullet after conducting a welfare check
A sheriff's deputy in Oklahoma was grazed by a bullet on Friday while performing a welfare check.
The incident happened on Friday when a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was conducting a welfare check on a residence off of Quail Haven Road in Blanchard, Oklahoma.
A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told Fox News Digital that a separate civilian was shot, and the incident is being treated as a barricaded person situation.
According to KFOR, the deputy was grazed by a bullet to the neck.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Authorities responded to the incident around 1 p.m. on Friday and said that a woman slipped out of her handcuffs while in a law enforcement vehicle and got a firearm, then began shooting, according to the report.
The incident is not a threat to the public, according to the report