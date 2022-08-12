Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma sheriff's deputy grazed by bullet during welfare check, has nonlife-threatening injuries

The Grady County, Oklahoma, deputy was grazed by a bullet after conducting a welfare check

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A sheriff's deputy in Oklahoma was grazed by a bullet on Friday while performing a welfare check.

The incident happened on Friday when a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was conducting a welfare check on a residence off of Quail Haven Road in Blanchard, Oklahoma.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told Fox News Digital that a separate civilian was shot, and the incident is being treated as a barricaded person situation.

According to KFOR, the deputy was grazed by a bullet to the neck.

Grady County Sheriff's Office patrol car.

Grady County Sheriff's Office patrol car. (Grady County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities responded to the incident around 1 p.m. on Friday and said that a woman slipped out of her handcuffs while in a law enforcement vehicle and got a firearm, then began shooting, according to the report.

The incident is not a threat to the public, according to the report

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.