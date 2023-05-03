Oklahoma sex offender killed 6 people – including his wife and her children – them himself, police say

A convicted sex offender in Oklahoma shot and killed six people – including his wife and her three children – before turning the gun on himself, police confirmed Wednesday.

The details come after 39-year-old Jesse McFadden and the bodies of seven others were found on a rural property near Henryetta, Oklahoma – about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City on Monday.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said the victims had been shot one to three times in the head.

The victims were McFadden’s 35-year-old wife, Holly Guess, and her three children, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17; Michael James Mayo, 15; and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

Two teen girls Brittany Brewer, 16, and Ivy Webster, 14, who were visiting the family over the weekend, were also found dead.

Police found the seven bodies amid a search for McFadden after he failed to appear at his long-delayed jury trial on Monday in Muskogee County.

WOMAN RAPED BY OKLAHOMA KILLER AS TEEN BLASTS HIS PRISON RELEASE

McFadden was sentenced in 2003 to 20 years for first-degree rape of a 17-year-old. He was released three years early despite facing new charges of using a contraband cell phone in 2016 to trade nude photos with a 16-year-old girl.

Now family members of the victims are questioning why McFadden – despite facing new charges that could send him back to prison – was freed after serving only 16 years and nine months of his original 20-year sentence.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections did not respond to Fox News' request for comment on the matter.

Court records show McFadden was charged with the new crimes in 2017 after the young woman's relative alerted authorities.

Set free in October 2020, he was arrested the next month and then released on a $25,000 bond pending the trial, which was repeatedly delayed, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CONNECTICUT MAN GETS 48 YEARS FOR ARRANGING ATTACK THAT KILLED STEPMOTHER, WOUNDED FATHER

Ominous text messages obtained by KOKI show McFadden appearing to blame his accuser – now a 23-year-old woman – for ending his "great life" and saying that he was determined not to go to prison.

"Now it’s all gone," he texted. "I told you I wouldn’t go back."

He added: "This is all on you for continuing this."

McFadden married Guess in May 2022; what she knew of his record isn't clear. Her mother, Janette Mayo, said the family didn't learn about her son-in-law's criminal history until a few months ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He lied to my daughter, and he convinced her it was all just a huge mistake," Mayo told The Associated Press. "He was very standoffish, generally very quiet, but he kept my daughter and the kids basically under lock and key. He had to know where they were at all times, which sent red flags up."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.