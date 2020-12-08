Runaway Oklahoma teen swept away in Arkansas River after escaping residential treatment facility: officials

Several law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma will resume their search early Tuesday for missing 13-year-old Rylan Harris, who reportedly ran away from a residential treatment facility with a group of four other boys before being swept away in the Arkansas River.

Deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office began searching the area near the Tulsa Boys' Home around 9:30 p.m. Monday after the residential treatment facility for troubled boys reported five runaways, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

A deputy heard three boys calling for help near Oklahoma 97 Bridge, which stretches across the Arkansas River. Another deputy at a nearby park shined a spotlight onto the boys. They were rescued by the Sand Springs Fire Department and told authorities that the two other boys they were with had been swept away in the water.

"We're hopeful, in a best-case scenario, this boy made it out of the river to safety. But in speaking to the three boys he was with, they saw him go into the water, and he appeared to be in distress, and they did not see him make it to the shore," Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck told KTUL.

The fourth boy to be recovered managed to make it to the shore near a sand plant on the south side of the river and was located by Sand Springs Police, Tulsa World reported. The fifth, Harris, remained missing as of early Tuesday.

The four boys rescued overnight were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which took over search and rescue efforts, called off the search for Harris at 1 a.m. Tuesday because of the darkness and rougher water conditions.

Search efforts were to resume at the boat ramp at Case Community Park in Sand Springs at daylight.

Authorities described Harris as a 13-year-old White male last seen wearing a white jacket and navy blue pants.

According to its website, Tulsa Boys' Home was the first and remains the largest residential treatment facility serving troubled boys in Oklahoma. It currently serves 64 boys between the ages of 11 to 18, 40 of whom are placed by the Department of Human Services, and the other 24 are privately placed by parents or legal guardians.

The Tulsa Boys' Home did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment Tuesday.