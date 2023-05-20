Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma prisons on lockdown statewide after unspecified incident

Authorities have not yet released information on the nature of the Hominy incident

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Prisons and correctional facilities across Oklahoma have been placed on lockdown due to an undisclosed incident.

According to a press release from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, the lockdown was issued "after an incident occurred at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy."

The Dick Conner Correctional Center is a medium-security prison in northeastern Oklahoma. Affected prisons are not allowing visitors until further notice.

The incident at Hominy is currently under investigation, Department spokesperson Kay Thompson told the Associated Press on Saturday.

El Reno prison

A prison cell block is seen at the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution in El Reno, Oklahoma. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Oklahoma State Pen

Entrance Gate and Guard Station at Oklahoma State Penitentiary (Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for clarification on the nature of the lockdown.

A similar lockdown went into affect in 2021 after concurrent gang-related attacks at multiple Oklahoma prisons. 

El Reno prison

The prison yard at the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution in El Reno, Oklahoma. ((Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images))

During the 2021 incident, 6 separate facilities saw coordinated attacks that injured several inmates, though no deaths were reported.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com