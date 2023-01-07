Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma police arrest 'porch pirate' wearing 'women’s underwear' as mask

Oklahoma police said this isn't his first time wearing women's underwear as a mask

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Ohio deputies mock 'Blizzard Bandit' who made off with 'precisely $0.00' Video

Ohio deputies mock 'Blizzard Bandit' who made off with 'precisely $0.00'

Ohio Sheriff's deputies say that a "Blizzard Bandit" broke into a pub in late December and walked away with no money. (Credit: Summit County Sheriff's Office)

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma arrested a man accused of stealing someone's package off their porch while wearing women's underwear as a mask.

The "porch pirate" incident happened on Friday when the man, identified as Spencer Gougler, attempted to steal a package from someone's porch.

Surveillance video of the incident was handed to police, which assisted in locating Gougler, according to police, who said the suspect lived near the home he allegedly stole the package from.

Police recognized the man because he also wore women's underwear during a previous alleged "porch pirate" case.

NORTH CAROLINA MURDER-SUICIDE LEAVES FIVE DEAD, INCLUDING THREE MINORS: 'SCREAMING FOR HELP'

Survellance video of the incident was handed to police, which assisted in locating Gougler, according to police, who said the suspect lived near the home he allegedly stole the package from.

Survellance video of the incident was handed to police, which assisted in locating Gougler, according to police, who said the suspect lived near the home he allegedly stole the package from. (Tulsa Police Department)

Gougler didn't talk to police when officers arrived and conducted a search warrant on his home, police said.

HOUSTON ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT SHOT DEAD BY ARMED CUSTOMER, POLICE LOOKING TO QUESTION SHOOTER

The "porch pirate" incident happened on Friday when the man, Spencer Gougler, attempted to steal a package from someone's porch in Tulsa.

The "porch pirate" incident happened on Friday when the man, Spencer Gougler, attempted to steal a package from someone's porch in Tulsa. (Tulsa Police Department)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was arrested and is being charged with five counts of larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property, and grand larceny.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.