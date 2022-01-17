Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma pastor accused of smearing spit on man’s face during sermon in viral video

Pastor Todd has apologized, saying he crossed the line

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Oklahoma pastor is getting some flak online for what many deemed was an unhygienic sermon on Sunday. 

A video, which has gone viral, shows Pastor Michael Todd of Transformation Church in the Tulsa suburb of Bixby appearing to rub his own spit in the eyes of a churchgoer. 

"Receiving vision from God, might get nasty," Todd says before the act. Audience members can be heard gasping in shock. 

"Do you hear and see the responses of the people?" Todd says. "What I’m telling you, is how you just reacted is how the people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the miracle." 

The video quickly spread online Sunday, with many expressing disgust. 

"God wasn’t nowhere in that," wrote entertainment writer Shanelle Genai on Twitter. 

"There’s no way you can defend what Pastor Mike Todd did," wrote sports reporter Chris Williamson. "One of the most repulsive acts I’ve seen in the name of Christianity and he did it during a whole panini (still would be gross pre-pandemic)." 

RESPOND TO WOKENESS BY CONNECTING WITH FAMILY, GOD, CHRISTIAN AUTHOR SAYS

Fox News has reached out to Transformation Church for comment and will update this story accordingly. 

  • Image 1 of 3

    Pastor Michael Todd (Transformation Church)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Pastor Michael Todd spitting into his hand.  (Transformation Church)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Audience could be heard gasping.  (Transformation Church)

On Monday, Todd took to Twitter to apologize, saying it was never his intention "to distract others from God’s Word and the message of Jesus…even with illustrations!" 

"I watched (the sermon) back and it was disgusting. That was gross. I want to validate everybody’s feelings," Todd said. "That was a distraction from what I was really trying to do. I was really trying to make the Word come alive and for people to see the story. But yesterday it got too live."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A full video of the sermon can be found here

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

Your Money