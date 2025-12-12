Oklahoma man accused of threatening federal agents online

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released an image Friday showing a suspect accused of threatening federal agents being taken into custody by an officer from Homeland Security Investigations.

The agency said, "Threatening to assault, murder or interfere with a federal agent is a FELONY."

"Logan Murfin of Tulsa, OK, has been charged with ten counts after posting on social media that federal agents need to be gunned down, shot & executed," ICE wrote on X.

"Welcome to the find out stage, Logan," it added.

The image shows Murfin being detained by a federal officer. In the background is a holiday decoration with the message "Season's Greetings."

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma said Thursday that Murfin is charged with five counts of threatening to assault and murder federal law enforcement officers with intent to impede, intimidate, interfere and retaliate and five counts of interstate communication with a threat to injure.

"According to court documents, Murfin knowingly posted several threatening and intimidating statements on social media advocating for the assault and murder of federal agents," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

"He stated that federal agents need to be gunned down, shot, and executed. Further, Murfin encouraged people to stay armed and to kill agents when seen because the agents don’t deserve to live," it added.