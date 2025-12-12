Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

Oklahoma man accused of threatening federal agents online

ICE tells Logan Murfin, 'Welcome to the find out stage'

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released an image Friday showing a suspect accused of threatening federal agents being taken into custody by an officer from Homeland Security Investigations.

The agency said, "Threatening to assault, murder or interfere with a federal agent is a FELONY."

"Logan Murfin of Tulsa, OK, has been charged with ten counts after posting on social media that federal agents need to be gunned down, shot & executed," ICE wrote on X.

"Welcome to the find out stage, Logan," it added.

ICE badge and arrest of suspect Logan Murfin

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shared an image Friday of suspect Logan Murfin being taken into custody, after he allegedly threatened federal agents on social media. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images; ICE)

The image shows Murfin being detained by a federal officer. In the background is a holiday decoration with the message "Season's Greetings."

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma said Thursday that Murfin is charged with five counts of threatening to assault and murder federal law enforcement officers with intent to impede, intimidate, interfere and retaliate and five counts of interstate communication with a threat to injure.

Federal agents in Charlotte, North Carolina

Federal agents search for undocumented immigrants on Nov. 17, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

"According to court documents, Murfin knowingly posted several threatening and intimidating statements on social media advocating for the assault and murder of federal agents," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Federal agents apprehend a person after a court hearing

Federal agents detain a person after attending a court hearing at immigration court at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building in New York City on July 1, 2025. (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"He stated that federal agents need to be gunned down, shot, and executed. Further, Murfin encouraged people to stay armed and to kill agents when seen because the agents don’t deserve to live," it added.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
