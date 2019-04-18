Oklahoma man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend, unborn baby

A man is facing new charges including first-degree murder after a domestic incident in east Tulsa Monday evening.

Tulsa police told FOX23 they received a call about a suicidal man around 5 p.m. Monday. Officers responded to the home at Sawmill Apartments near 36th Street and 129th East Avenue to find a pregnant woman on the floor as the suspect's mother performed CPR.

Police say they believe there was a domestic argument between the woman – Allyssa Fielding – and her boyfriend, Colby Wilson.

Paramedics took Fielding to the hospital where she later died. Police reports say she had a brain bleed, fractures to her face, collapsed lungs, and multiple cuts. Detectives say they were told the unborn baby is dead. Fielding was six months pregnant.

Officers arrested Wilson, who is now facing charges for first-degree murder for the death of the baby and Fielding, and aggravated assault and battery.

Click for more from Fox23.com.