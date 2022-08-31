Oklahoma man accused of kidnapping, torturing woman charged with animal cruelty in 2014

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Oklahoma man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman was charged with animal cruelty in 2014.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of Corey Bain-Holloway, 33, who is accused of "holding a woman against her will at his home" on Aug. 26.

"She had injuries all over her body. She told deputies he beat her with belts, cords, wire and his hands," the sheriff's office said in a Wednesday tweet.

Bain-Holloway is charged with kidnapping and domestic assault with a dangerous weapon.

Eight years ago in 2014, Bain-Holloway was also charged with animal cruelty after he left his pit bull in a car while he was in a Hard Rock Casino, KRMG reported at the time.

The pit bull reportedly caught the attention of some passers-by when it honked the car's horn. Police found feces in the car when they arrived.

Bain-Holloway had prior convictions at the time of his arrest for the 2014 incident, according to KRMG.

In a separate incident in 2015, the 33-year-old faced charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault and battery; and malicious injury to property under $1,000, according to Tusla County.