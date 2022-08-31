Oklahoma teacher accused of raping minor while wife, daughter were out of town: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Oklahoma high school teacher has been accused of raping a minor while his wife and daughter were out of town, according to local reports.

Brandon Neal, 34, pleaded not guilty on Aug. 25 to charges of second-degree rape and sexual battery, county records show.

The former track coach and physical education teacher at Broken Arrow High School in Bixby, Oklahoma, allegedly began a relationship with a student in December 2019 and ended the relationship in January 2020 when authorities opened an investigation into his conduct, according to court documents obtained by FOX 23 News.

Their first encounter apparently occurred at a Body Masters Fitness gym in Bixby when Neal was adjusting the student on a table and allegedly touched her inappropriately.

OKLAHOMA TEACHER SAYS FORMER TEACHER ‘SHOULD FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES’ OVER KIDS' ACCESS TO ‘PORNOGRAPHIC’ BOOK

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Prosecutors claim the pair communicated via Snapchat, and when Neal's wife and daughter were out of town, he allegedly invited the teenager to his home.

The victim initially denied her relationship with Neal, who resigned from his job at the high school in 2020, but she came forward in 2021, saying she had been afraid of coming forward because of Neal's behavior, FOX 23 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Neal posted $100,000 bond on Aug. 29 and has since been released. Under the terms of his release, he cannot be employed at any gym.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3 in Tulsa County.