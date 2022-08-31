Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Oklahoma teacher accused of raping minor while wife, daughter were out of town: report

Brandon Neal, 34, pleaded not guilty on Aug. 25 to charges of second-degree rape and sexual battery

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
A former Oklahoma high school teacher has been accused of raping a minor while his wife and daughter were out of town, according to local reports.

Brandon Neal, 34, pleaded not guilty on Aug. 25 to charges of second-degree rape and sexual battery, county records show. 

The former track coach and physical education teacher at Broken Arrow High School in Bixby, Oklahoma, allegedly began a relationship with a student in December 2019 and ended the relationship in January 2020 when authorities opened an investigation into his conduct, according to court documents obtained by FOX 23 News.

Their first encounter apparently occurred at a Body Masters Fitness gym in Bixby when Neal was adjusting the student on a table and allegedly touched her inappropriately. 

    A former Oklahoma high school teacher has been accused of raping a student in 2019. (Tulsa County Sheriff's Office)

    Brandon Neal, a former track coach and physical education teacher at Broken Arrow High School in Bixby, Oklahoma, allegedly began a relationship with a student in December 2019. (Google Maps)

    Prosecutors allege the first encounter between Neal and the victim occurred at a Body Masters Fitness gym in Bixby. (Google Maps)

Prosecutors claim the pair communicated via Snapchat, and when Neal's wife and daughter were out of town, he allegedly invited the teenager to his home.

The victim initially denied her relationship with Neal, who resigned from his job at the high school in 2020, but she came forward in 2021, saying she had been afraid of coming forward because of Neal's behavior, FOX 23 reported.

Neal posted $100,000 bond on Aug. 29 and has since been released. Under the terms of his release, he cannot be employed at any gym.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3 in Tulsa County.

