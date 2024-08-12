Oklahoma family recalls hospital nightmare after college students allegedly drugged at Cancun resort

The family and friends of the Oklahoma State University students who were allegedly drugged while on vacation at a resort in Cancun are sharing more details about the harrowing event that unfolded.

"This is really hitting home tonight as I sit here and think about just one week ago today our worst nightmare started," said Stephanie Snider, whose son Jake, is dating one of the girls who was allegedly drugged. "This time last Friday night we were in constant contact with my son on the phone while his girlfriend was in the so-called ICU in a Mexico hospital…so sedated that she couldn’t open her eyes or speak."

Disturbing photos shared by Zara Hull and her family show the moment Hull and Kaylie Pitze say they became unconscious after drinking the tainted water Aug. 1.

"I had called my mom at like 10 that morning to tell her how beautiful the resort was and how amazing it was. By 4:30, Jake called her and let her know that I was completely incoherent, like I was gone, like I was unconscious," Hull told Fox 32 News.

Hull and a group of friends were in Cancun for a four-day trip that was quickly cut short after she and Pitze had a few drinks of the tainted water.

Jake took both girls back up to their room, but transported Hull to a local hospital after she began throwing up and having what he thought was a seizure.

In her most recent post on social media, Snider says after Jake took the girls to the hospital is when the rest of the nightmare continued.

"My son was not allowed to stay with her. We had to pay $200 for him to have a room upstairs for the night. It was the 2nd floor of the hospital and the floor was completely VACANT. The room was merely a hospital room. The door would not lock from the inside-only the outside," Snider said.

Snider continued saying that her son was afraid to sleep or close his eyes for fear of someone coming in and doing something to him. She said Jake was not allowed to see Hull again until the next morning.

When her son was able to see Hull again, Snider said Hull was on a ventilator, and Jake was told they were taking her to another location to do an MRI.

"He told them to STOP EVERYTHING he’s taking her out. We told him, "do NOT let them take her, do NOT let them do anything else to her-we were working on getting them out!" Snider said.

Snider added that her worst fears were that something worse was about to take place.

"We believe they were planning to take her away to be trafficked or perhaps even to take her organs (which is what we were later told is a common thing that is done). They most likely would have done something to my son as well, possibly even death," Snider continued.

Snider said that this whole ordeal was real and should be a warning for other people traveling to resorts outside the country.

"This is happening a lot, folks. To people all the time. It could be you or your family next time. PLEASE be aware. As parents of Jake, and Zara’s and Kaylie’s parents, we still can’t close our eyes at night because these things are still haunting us," Snider said.

"For Jake, he is never going to forget the hell he went through to get Zara and himself out of there alive. For Zara and Kaylie, they have horrible feelings of only what we told them happened to them and yet no memory at all during the ordeal-but are tortured by the fact it happened to them," Snider continued.

Nearly 27 hours later and after spending thousands of dollars, Hull's family was able to negotiate with the U.S. Embassy and have her flown to Dallas to continue medical treatment.

Hull was released from the hospital and returned home to Oklahoma with Jake on Sunday, Snider wrote.

Snider said the name of the resort or hospital is not being released at this time due to legal and privacy issues.