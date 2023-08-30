Oklahoma deputy allegedly shot and killed by fellow deputy husband

A deputy in Oklahoma was arrested Wednesday on charges of fatally shooting his spouse.

Police arrived at the scene of a domestic disturbance just before 2:00AM and found a woman deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as Jordan Cannon, 40.

"Responding officers discovered a female, Jordan Cannon, deceased. She appeared to have been shot to death," a report from the Oklahoma City Police Department reads.

Suspect Vaughn Cannon, 41, was also on the scene when police arrived.

"Investigators learned the two were engaged in a heated argument, when Mr. Cannon shot and killed Mrs. Cannon," the report states.

Vaughn Cannon was taken into custody by the Oklahoma City Police Department and is being held at Canadian County Jail.

Vaughn and Jordan Cannon were married and both served as Cleveland County deputies, according to reports.

The sheriff's office posted a brief statement following the news of Jordan Cannon's death.

"We are all heartbroken. Jordan was a ray of sunshine with a smile that could light up a room. She loved being a deputy sheriff and had a heart for serving others. This is a difficult time for everyone involved, but we will get through this together," Sheriff Chris Amason wrote in reaction to the news.

He continued, "I have called in our peer support group, counselors, and our chaplain to help our employees and community get through this difficult time.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is currently investigating the case.

Okarche Police Department also released a statement following the incident.

"In the end, it's not the years in the uniform that count; it's the sacrifices made, the lives touched, and the legacy left behind," the department wrote.

The statement continued, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Cleveland County Deputy Jordan Cannon, a brave officer who was senselessly murdered last night. This heinous act not only robs us of a dedicated and courageous public servant, but it also shakes the very foundations of the community she served. Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Cannon’s family, friends, and colleagues as they navigate through this unimaginable pain and grief."