OJ Simpson estate accepts Fred Goldman's $58M wrongful death claim nearly 30 years later: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The O.J. Simpson estate has taken a key step toward paying Fred Goldman nearly $58 million—nearly three decades after Goldman won a wrongful death judgment in a civil case against Simpson, according to a report.

Malcolm LaVergne, executor of Simpson’s estate, has accepted Goldman’s creditor claim for $57,997,858.12, plus 30 years of accumulated interest, TMZ first reported Saturday.

Goldman’s son, Ron, was killed alongside Nicole Brown Simpson—O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife—on June 12, 1994. Simpson was acquitted of the murders in what became known as the "Trial of the Century."

Simpson was later found liable in civil court in 1997 and ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages. Most of that judgment went unpaid during Simpson’s lifetime. He died in April 2024 at age 76.

OJ SIMPSON'S BIBLE FROM FROM ROBERT KARDASHIAN SELLS FOR HEFTY PRICE AT AUCTION

LaVergne told TMZ the nearly $58 million sum had been negotiated with Goldman. He said the estate plans to pay what it can by auctioning off Simpson’s possessions, some of which have been stolen. LaVergne said he is working with attorneys to recover those items.

He also said he would ask the court to approve an administrative fee for Goldman, who has assisted in managing estate affairs.

KIM KARDASHIAN APPROVED OJ SIMPSON JOKE ABOUT HER FAMILY IN NEW AMY SCHUMER MOVIE

LaVergne said he has rejected most other creditor claims, accepting only those from Fred Goldman and the Internal Revenue Service, whose federal tax obligations will take priority. That includes paying off a separate $636,945 claim from the state of California, which LaVergne said would have to take legal action if the state wants to collect.

LaVergne’s move marks a notable reversal. After Simpson’s death, he had publicly vowed not to pay the Goldman family. Now, he says the estate will work to settle the judgment to the extent possible.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fred Goldman has long maintained that pursuing Simpson in civil court was the only way to seek justice for his son.