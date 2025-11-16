Expand / Collapse search
OJ Simpson Case

OJ Simpson estate accepts Fred Goldman's $58M wrongful death claim nearly 30 years later: report

Estate executor previously vowed not to pay Goldman family after Simpson's death in April 2024

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
The O.J. Simpson estate has taken a key step toward paying Fred Goldman nearly $58 million—nearly three decades after Goldman won a wrongful death judgment in a civil case against Simpson, according to a report.

Malcolm LaVergne, executor of Simpson’s estate, has accepted Goldman’s creditor claim for $57,997,858.12, plus 30 years of accumulated interest, TMZ first reported Saturday.

Goldman’s son, Ron, was killed alongside Nicole Brown Simpson—O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife—on June 12, 1994. Simpson was acquitted of the murders in what became known as the "Trial of the Century."

Simpson was later found liable in civil court in 1997 and ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages. Most of that judgment went unpaid during Simpson’s lifetime. He died in April 2024 at age 76.

Ron Goldman's family listens to testimony in the OJ Simpson murder trial.

Ron Goldman's sister, Kim, sits next to her father, Fred, and his wife, Patty, during the murder trial. (Getty Images)

LaVergne told TMZ the nearly $58 million sum had been negotiated with Goldman. He said the estate plans to pay what it can by auctioning off Simpson’s possessions, some of which have been stolen. LaVergne said he is working with attorneys to recover those items.

O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center

O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center on July 20, 2017, in Lovelock, Nevada. (Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

He also said he would ask the court to approve an administrative fee for Goldman, who has assisted in managing estate affairs.

Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman are seen side-by-side in separate file photos.

O.J. Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, both of whom were murdered and found dead in Los Angeles on June 12, 1994. (The Associated Press, File)

LaVergne said he has rejected most other creditor claims, accepting only those from Fred Goldman and the Internal Revenue Service, whose federal tax obligations will take priority. That includes paying off a separate $636,945 claim from the state of California, which LaVergne said would have to take legal action if the state wants to collect.

O.J. Simpson looking on in courtroom during murder trial

O. J. Simpson sits in Superior Court in Los Angeles in 1994 during an open court session. (Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

LaVergne’s move marks a notable reversal. After Simpson’s death, he had publicly vowed not to pay the Goldman family. Now, he says the estate will work to settle the judgment to the extent possible.

Fred Goldman has long maintained that pursuing Simpson in civil court was the only way to seek justice for his son.
