Kim Kardashian approved OJ Simpson joke about her family in new Amy Schumer movie

Amy Schumer has Kim Kardashian’s number.

The comedian told Howard Stern this week that she called the reality star while working on her new movie "Kinda Pregnant" to ask her if she could do a joke about her famous lawyer father and O.J. Simpson.

"I called Kim Kardashian, I said, ‘I want to make this joke, you know, I’m reading this kid, instead of a bedtime story, a tabloid,’ and I pitched her a couple of jokes. I asked if she would mind, and she didn’t mind. How cool is she? And she’s like, ‘Yeah, do the one about my dad defending a murderer,’ like she was that chill."

The joke read: "There was once a family of beautiful, beautiful princesses called the Kardashians," her character says in the scene. "And they lived in a palace that their dad bought them by defending a murderer."

KIM KARDASHIAN SAYS MENENDEZ BROTHERS WERE GRANTED A SECOND CHANCE AT LIFE AFTER DECADES IN PRISON

"She’s such a good sport," she added.

Kardashian previously called on Schumer to help her write jokes for her 2021 Saturday Night Live monologue in which she poked fun at her sex tape, her ex-stepfather Caitlyn Jenner’s transition and her divorce from Kanye West.

She also made several jokes about her father’s defense of Simpson.

"I pitched her a couple jokes, I asked if she would mind, and she didn’t mind. How cool is she? And she’s like, ‘Yeah, do the one about my dad defending a murderer,’ like she was that chill." — Amy Schumer

In the monologue, she called her late father, who died in 2003, an inspiration to her, saying because of him she met her first Black person.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was?" she deadpanned, referencing her father’s famous defense of the disgraced former NFL player who was eventually controversially acquitted in 1995 of killing his wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

He was found civilly liable for wrongful death.

The Kardashians and the Simpsons had been friends before the murder, and Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian’s mother, even sat on the side of the courtroom with Nicole’s family while her then-husband was defending her accused murderer.

Kardashian continued, "I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark — or several. Or none at all. I still don’t know."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A 2022 episode of Hulu’s "The Kardashians" showed Kardashian going to Schumer’s New York City apartment to work on the monologue, explaining that she and the comedian had been friends for a few years, and she was told she was a great joke writer.

"But you’re like the best at taking jokes," Schumer told her as they sit down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kardashian thanked her for being "so supportive" as she prepared to host the show for the first time and several of Schumer’s suggestions stayed in the final monologue.

Simpson died last April after a private cancer battle.