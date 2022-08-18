Ohio's lottery results for Wednesday, Aug. 17
Ohio's lottery numbers for Lucky For Life, Pick 5, and more
These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto: 04-09-32-37-44-49, Kicker: 3-9-6-4-6-0
Estimated jackpot: $34,000,000
Lucky For Life: 04-07-27-37-42, Lucky Ball: 15
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 99,000,000
Pick 3 Evening: 2-7-4
Pick 3 Midday: 9-6-6
Pick 4 Evening: 7-6-8-9
Pick 4 Midday: 2-0-2-7
Pick 5 Evening: 6-8-4-9-8
Pick 5 Midday: 4-9-0-1-3
Powerball: 23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000
Rolling Cash 5: 03-05-12-15-30
Estimated jackpot: $247,000