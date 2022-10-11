Ohio's lottery numbers for Monday, Oct. 10
These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Classic Lotto: 03-12-19-27-40-47, Kicker: 2-5-7-5-4-3
Estimated jackpot: $37,700,000
Lucky For Life: 15-16-20-28-40, Lucky Ball: 9
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: $445,000,000
Pick 3 Evening: 8-6-7
Pick 3 Midday: 9-5-7
Pick 4 Evening: 3-3-6-8
Pick 4 Midday: 4-3-4-5
Pick 5 Evening: 0-5-2-6-0
Pick 5 Midday: 4-4-7-6-9
Powerball: 03-06-11-17-22, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $421,000,000
Rolling Cash 5: 15-16-20-26-35
Estimated jackpot: $130,000