Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Ohio

Ohio teen dies after falling off float at Memorial Day parade

Matthew Schultz fell from a trailer float moving at low speed during Memorial Day parade as emergency personnel watched in horror

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 13-year-old Ohio boy died Monday after falling off a Memorial Day parade float in Green, Ohio.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office confirmed Matthew Schultz's death on Tuesday, saying the seventh-grader fell from the front of a trailer float being hauled by a Ford F-150 and was struck by the trailer's tires around 11:23 a.m. Monday while the float was moving at 5 mph or slower.

There were a total of seven children, ranging in age from 7 to 13, and two adults riding the trailer during the parade.

"Matthew was a fun, loving, Star Wars-obsessed, fruit snack-loving, amazing young man," a GoFundMe page for the Schultz family titled, "Support the Schultz Family After Tragic Loss," reads. "He was the best son and big brother. He was everyone’s best friend. The love we had for him is immeasurable."

16-YEAR-OLD FIREFIGHTER IN MISSOURI KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY

Matthew Schultz

Matthew Schultz, 13, died in a Memorial Day parade on Monday. (© Mike Cardew/USA Today Network)

Donations will "help ease the family’s burden of funeral expenses and bills," the GoFundMe states. "This way, they can take more time off work and focus on healing."

FRANTIC 911 CALL CAPTURES MOMENTS AFTER TODDLER'S FREAK SLEDDING ACCIDENT

Paciorek and friends of the Schultz family attended the press conference at Green City Hall on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Family friend and spokesperson Danielle Paciorek reads a prepared statement as she holds a photo of Matthew Schultz, the 13-year-old who died in an accident during the Memorial Day parade in Green, Ohio. (© Mike Cardew/USA Today Network)

Green Fire and EMS were behind the float when the incident occurred. Personnel witnessed Matthew's fall and "immediately responded," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

SKI ACCIDENT ON NEW HAMPSHIRE MOUNTAIN CLAIMS LIFE OF 12-YEAR-OLD BOY

Green Mayor Rocco Yeargin listens as Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree speaks during a press conference on the accidental death of 13 year old Matthew Schultz during the Green Memorial Day Parade during a press conference at Green City Hall on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Green Mayor Rocco Yeargin listens as Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree speaks during a press conference on the accidental death of Matthew Schultz at Green City Hall on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (© Mike Cardew/USA Today Network)

Matthew was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. 

2 BOYS, BOTH 12, KILLED ON HALLOWEEN HAYRIDES IN WARNING TO FAMILIES

Paciorek read a prepared statement and was surrounded by friends of the Schultz family at the press conference at Green City Hall on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Family friend and spokesperson Danielle Paciorek holds a photo of 13-year-old Matthew Schultz. (© Mike Cardew/USA Today Network)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

North Canton City Schools is offering counseling services to students impacted by the tragedy, according to WKYC.

"The loss of a young life is deeply devastating, and our thoughts and prayers are with Matthew's family, friends, classmates, and teachers during this unimaginable time," North Canton City Schools said in a statement to WKYC. "He was a kind and caring student. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and to everyone affected by this tragedy."

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.