2 boys, both 12, killed on Halloween hayrides in warning to families

Two boys were killed at hayrides this month, offering a warning to parents about the potential dangers of the popular fall activity ahead of Halloween.

Samuel "Sam" Jessen, 12, of Ooltewah, Tennessee, was run over by a tractor on Oct. 12 along the Haunted Hilltop hayride route in Chattanooga, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Jessen hid in the bushes with his friends and tried to jump onto the trailer behind the tractor to scare its riders. He slipped and fell underneath the wheels. Police said he was found unresponsive.

"Please keep the Jessen family in your prayers during this super difficult time as well as our staff," Haunted Hilltop wrote on its Facebook page.

Alexander "Xander" Mick of Rice, Minnesota, also 12 years old, was killed when he was run over by a wagon at the Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride in St. Augusta over the same weekend, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that it appeared Mick's death was accidental and no one saw how it occurred. The boy was a volunteer at the event and was "part of a group whose job was to frighten riders being pulled through the cornfield area," they said.

Harvest of Horror announced that it would cancel its remaining events for the 2024 season "out of respect for the family involved."

"After this incident occurred, representatives of the Stearns County Sheriff's Department and other emergency medical personnel reported to the scene. A member of the Sheriff's Department initially instructed us to keep the event operating as usual so as to keep attendees away from the accident scene," they wrote in a statement. "Sometime later we were instructed by a Sheriff's deputy to begin turning away guests and closing down the event for the night. We complied with all of their instructions throughout the evening."

"We are deeply shaken by this event and are asking for thoughts, prayers and support for the family and friends of the individual involved and all those affected by this tragedy," they continued.

Both of the boys' families launched GoFundMe initiatives to cover medical and funeral expenses.

Xander played the drums, was in a band, sang in the choir, participated in taekwondo and was "almost an Eagle scout," according to his obituary.

"Xander was always so helpful, scientific, very techy, loved computers, was full of energy, had a great sense of humor and an infectious smile," the obituary reads. "He loved Jesus with all his heart and shared that with others. Xander was kind, very polite, unique, creative, investigative, and saw the good in everyone. He always tried to be first to say, 'Love you more.' Xander was well known for his unique white hair, he could be spotted from a distance."

Jessen, who was in seventh grade, was passionate about football, according to his obituary. The young quarterback aspired to play for the Kansas City Chiefs. He was also an "avid reader and [an] incredible writer," the obituary continues.

"Sam certainly had a zeal for life. It was infectious. His smile (along with his recently installed braces) lit up every room he was in," the obituary reads. "Sam was feisty and fearless, but also compassionate and kind."

Hayride safety

Nationwide Children's Hospital has several recommendations to keep kids safe on hayrides, according to its website.

The hospital recommends reading posted rules before riding and explaining them to your children. Staff members – including the person selling tickets, the one helping you board the wagon or trailer and the operator of the tractor – should be listened to closely.

Once riders have been seated, they should remain seated for the entire ride and hold onto any railings. Adults should hold onto their small children.

When you are not on the hayride, it is important to stay out of its path and to warn children not to do so either.

Finally, if you have any misgivings about the ride or its operator, trust your instincts and find another seasonal activity to do as a family, the hospital recommends.