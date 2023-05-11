Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Ohio Supreme Court decides state opioid settlement panel must make records public

$808 million settlement was reached with 3 giant pharmaceutical distributors, Johnson & Johnson

Associated Press
The state panel that will decide how Ohio distributes more than half of the money it will receive from a nationwide settlement regarding the opioid addiction crisis must make its records publicly available, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

In their unanimous ruling, the justices rejected the OneOhio Recovery Foundation's claim that it was a private nonprofit corporation and therefore not subject to the state's open public records law. The justices found the foundation "misstates its function," noting it's not responsible for providing treatment, education or prevention services, but rather giving settlement money to those who do provide such services.

The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit brought by Harm Reduction Ohio, a drug policy reform group that has sought documents related to the panel’s board meetings and "numerous" committee meetings involving "hiring, finances, bylaws and other matters." The reform group also said its president was not allowed to attend the panel’s initial meeting in May 2022, even though officials had said it would operate as if it were subject to Ohio’s open meetings law.

The Supreme Court Of Ohio is pictured on May 18, 2014, in Columbus, Ohio. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that a state opioid panel is required to make its records available to the public. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

The 29-member panel consists of state representatives, local government leaders, addiction treatment experts and others from around the state. It will decide how to distribute more than $440 million of an $808 million settlement reached last year with the nation’s three largest pharmaceutical distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

OneOhio, which also will seek long-term solutions to the opioid epidemic, has maintained that it’s trying to follow what the settlement mandated — that it be a private nonprofit organization — and that openly saying it’s a public body would jeopardize that status.