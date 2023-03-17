Expand / Collapse search
College
Published

Ohio State University student Henry Meacock dies during spring break

Meacock, New Jersey, was a finance major at Ohio State

By Greg Norman | Fox News
A Ohio State University student died during the school’s spring break this week. 

Henry Meacock was a finance major from New Jersey, a university spokesman told Fox News in a statement Friday. 

"The Ohio State community has suffered a tragic loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Henry Meacock," the spokesman said. 

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time." 

A sign for Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Officials there say Henry Meacock died during spring break this week.

A sign for Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Officials there say Henry Meacock died during spring break this week. (AP Photo/Angie Wang, File)

Further details about the nature of Meacock’s death were not immediately available. 

On Instagram, a New Jersey woman who says she is Meacock's sister, wrote that "words cannot describe how much I miss you."

The Ohio State University logo at the top of Ohio Stadium. Meacock played soccer in high school in New Jersey before heading to Ohio State University.

The Ohio State University logo at the top of Ohio Stadium. Meacock played soccer in high school in New Jersey before heading to Ohio State University. (Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"It hurts to breathe without you," she added. "You are an extremely special soul that will live on forever. The most beautiful boy inside and out. Nobody will ever have a smile quite like yours. I admire you in every way."

"Our soccer family is heartbroken over this awful news… please keep the Meacock family in your prayers…We send our love and heartfelt condolences," the Westfield, New Jersey, High School boys soccer team, which Meacock played for before enrolling at Ohio State, wrote on Facebook. 

Meacock was a member of the high school’s Class of 2021, the post added. 

