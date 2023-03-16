Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Michigan woman who fled to Thailand after college student's hit-and-run death to be arraigned

The Michigan woman said she thought she was 'about to be robbed'

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Michigan sheriff worried woman charged in college student's hit and run death will try avoiding extradition Video

Michigan sheriff worried woman charged in college student's hit and run death will try avoiding extradition

The Michigan sheriff overseeing an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run says he's "absolutely" the suspect will attempt to avoid extradition.

A Michigan woman accused of fleeing to Thailand after she allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run accident that left a college student dead on New Year's Day will be arraigned on Friday.

Tubtim "Sue" Howson fatally struck Ben Kable, a Michigan State University student with her 2016 BMW 320i on Jan. 1 at 5:49 a.m., according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Travel records reviewed by the FBI show that Howson got on a plane on Jan. 3 with stops in Dallas and Helsinki, Finland, arriving in Bangkok, Thailand, as her final destination. Howson is a U.S. citizen and is originally from Thailand. According to FOX 2, she will be arraigned on Friday.

She is being held at an undisclosed location in Michigan for security reasons after U.S. Marshals brought her back to Michigan, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

MICHIGAN WOMAN CHARGED IN COLLEGE STUDENT'S HIT-AND-RUN DEATH RETURNS TO US AFTER FLEEING TO THAILAND

Tubtim "Sue" Howson (L) and Ben Kable (R) (Royal Thai Police via AP/Family of Ben Kable)

"I greatly appreciate the assistance of the Thailand authorities and our federal partners who worked tirelessly to bring this woman back and to hold her accountable," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Court documents state that Kable was "in the roadway" when he was struck by the BMW, but officials say that it's not clear if he was "standing or walking in the roadway when he was hit." An accident report obtained by Fox News Digital shows that Kable was suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol, but that it was not a "contributing factor" in the incident.

Deputy National Police Chief Surachet Hakpal, left, talks to reporters with Tubtim "Sue" Howson, 57, during press conference at police headquarter in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Howson allegedly struck Michigan State University student Benjamin Kable, 22, shortly before dawn on Jan. 1. She flew to Thailand on a one-way ticket on Jan. 3, according to U.S. authorities. (Royal Thai Police via AP)

Howson is being charged with failure to stop at the scene of a crime resulting in serious impairment or death as well as a federal charge for fleeing the country.

When Howson was encouraged by others to turn herself into police, she allegedly said "no cops, no cops," an FBI official wrote in a court document. 

Thai deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn said during a press conference on Feb. 14 that Howson would return to the United States. 

At the request of the FBI, police in Thailand began to track Howson on Jan. 12, and found her on Jan. 14, suggesting that she turn herself in and go back to the United States.

MICHIGAN WOMAN CHARGED IN COLLEGE STUDENT'S DEATH TO RETURN TO US AFTER FLEEING TO THAILAND

Michigan State University student Ben Kable. (Family of Ben Kable)

Mara Schneider, a spokesperson for FBI's Detroit, Michigan field office, told Fox News Digital that Howson arrived in San Francisco on Feb. 24 and was then taken into federal custody.

"We did not arrest her. After she knew the facts, she showed the intention to accept the punishment in the U.S.," Hakparn said. "This will be a good example for Thai society."

Ben Kable, a Michigan State University student, died on Jan. 1 when a car being driven by Tubtim Howson fatally struck him in Oakland County, Michigan, according to officials. (Family of Ben Kable)

Howson said during the press conference in Thailand that she thought she was going to be robbed before hitting Kable, according to the Bangkok Post.

"I thought I was about to be robbed … I was looking at the car on the roadside. It was dark, and then I hit something in front of me … At first I thought I hit a deer, but later realized I hit a man," Howson said.

Ben Kable on a boat. (Family of Ben Kable)

"I did not think I would run away, but I was very shocked. I tried to call the police but my hands were shaking. I could not do anything," she added.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.